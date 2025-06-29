Darren Fletcher in for new job at Man Utd as ex-Scotland midfielder makes key step to becoming a manager

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher is all set to take up a new coaching role in the club's youth setup. Fletcher, who was serving as a first-team coach under Ruben Amorim in United's senior side, will now move into a more prominent coaching job. The ex-Scotland star considers the role as a first step towards realising his dream of becoming a manager.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Fletcher set to accept new coaching role at Man Utd

Was serving as a first-team coach under Amorim

Fletcher dreams of becoming a manager Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱