Give Dani Carvajal his flowers! Veteran full-back is Real Madrid's unsung hero of the season so far

The right-back rarely grabs the headlines at Santiago Bernabeu, but he has been immensely impactful for Los Blancos so far in 2023-24

Dani Carvajal ripped his shirt off, screamed in delight, and jumped into the stands. Santiago Bernabeu, a tense, subdued stadium just moments before, erupted. And for good reason. Their right-back, of all people‚ had just knocked in a 100th-minute winner to complete a miraculous comeback over La Liga's last-placed team, Almeria.

Carvajal's reaction was an out-of-character outburst for a player who has made a career off remaining level-headed. He is a passionate footballer, yes, but one who holds his nerve, grits his teeth, and grinds through 90 minutes. On Sunday, though, he let go, exploding with the appropriate jubilance of a long-time club servant who had just scored a winning goal.

It marked a stark difference between the Carvajal of six months ago. As recently as July 2023, there were natural concerns about his long-term suitability at the club. Carvajal was in decline at both ends of the pitch, and continuously plagued by injury issues. For a player on the wrong side of 30, an exit seemed entirely conceivable.

Now, though, some key changes in both individual habits and club-wide tactics have led to that all changing. This season, Carvajal is fitter, quicker, and more decisive than he has been in years. And although Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr deservedly grab the headlines in the Spanish capital, Carvajal has been an unsung hero for Los Blancos in 2023-24.