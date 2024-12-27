’What’s he on about?!’ - Curtis Jones reveals the wholesome text Jurgen Klopp sent him before 100th Premier League appearance for Liverpool

AFPSoham Mukherjee’What’s he on about?!’ - Curtis Jones reveals the wholesome text Jurgen Klopp sent him before 100th Premier League appearance for LiverpoolC. JonesJ. KloppLiverpoolPremier LeagueLiverpool vs LeicesterCurtis Jones revealed the wholesome text Jurgen Klopp sent him before his 100th Premier League appearance for Liverpool.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJones played his 100th PL game against LeicesterNot aware of the milestone before the matchKlopp dropped a text to congratulate him on landmarkFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱