Getty Images Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo to return! Portugal superstar ready to end strike as Al-Nassr pencil in comeback date
Ronaldo's strike to end
Per A Bola, Ronaldo is already back in training with Al-Nassr after missing their last two fixtures in protest at their January transfer dealings. Nassr have now pencilled in his return date, against Al-Fateh next weekend. Nassr play Arkadag in Turkmenistan in the Asian Champions League 2 in midweek, but Ronaldo is not set to play in that fixture.
Reports suggested Ronaldo was affronted by Nassr's lack of activity in the winter window, as they only signed a youth player, while title rivals Al-Hilal were allowed to sign Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad. PIF owns all three clubs, and Ronaldo was left furious, though A Bola also claims he was angry about payments to workers at Nassr being delayed. Now, Nassr are said to have agreed to pay up, with the power struggle ending with a victory for the forward.
- Getty Images Sport
Ronaldo warned by SPL
Ronaldo has reportedly threatened to leave Nassr but it is unclear if new political machinations behind the scenes will convince him to stay. A Bola report that two Portuguese executives, Jose Semedo and Simao Coutinho, had seen their powers reduced ahead of the transfer window, impacting their ability to sign new players, but those responsibilities are now said to have been returned to them.
Saudi Pro League bosses have taken to reminding Ronaldo that every club in their division operates independently, meaning that the all-time great should raise any issues with his own employers - rather than potentially damage the reputation of the league as a whole.
“The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules," they said in a statement.
“Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league.
“Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual - however significant - determines decisions beyond their own club.
“Recent transfer activity demonstrates that independence clearly. One club strengthened in a particular way. Another chose a different approach. Those were club decisions, taken within approved financial parameters.
“The competitiveness of the league speaks for itself. With only a few points separating the top four, the title race is very much alive. That level of balance reflects a system that is working as intended.
“The focus remains on football - on the pitch, where it belongs - and on maintaining a credible, competitive competition for players and fans.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Admonished by pros
Ronaldo's strike has not gone down particularly well with onlookers at home and abroad, with Premier League legend Alan Shearer shocked by his behaviour.
The league's all-time leading goalscorer said: “There's not many people on over £400,000 a day and go on strike. It must be a nice position to be in to say I'm not coming to work despite being on that amount of money. It's bizarre when you think about it. He's a superstar but going on strike at that level doesn't look good.”
- Fayez NURELDINE / AFP
What comes next?
Al-Nassr are currently second in the SPL table, and are just one point behind Al-Hilal, even though their title rivals have yet to lose this season. Ronaldo has yet to win the biggest prize in Saudi and is continuing his quest to do so, ahead of the 2026 World Cup this summer. He will, of course, want to be in the best possible shape for that tournament.
Auto translated by GOAL-e
Advertisement