Cristiano Ronaldo's precise free kick outdone by team-mate Talisca as Al-Nassr bounce back from poor Saudi Pro League start with comfortable victory over Al Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca scored stunning free kicks as Al-Nassr returned to winning ways with a comfortable victory over Al Feiha.

  • Al-Nassr emerged 4-1 winners over Al Feiha
  • Ronaldo involved in two of the goals
  • Scored the 64th direct free-kick of his career
