Cristiano Ronaldo on strike, Karim Benzema switching teams and how the Saudi Pro League's superstars have thrown the competition into crisis

Ronaldo remains the face of the entire Saudi Arabian sporting project. Right from day one, he has served as a de facto ambassador for not only the Pro League, but the country itself.

Upon signing a new contract with Al-Nassr just last summer, he said, "I am happy because I know that the league is very competitive. Only the people who have never played in Saudi, who don't understand anything about football, say this league is not top five [in the world].

"I believe 100 percent in my words, and the people that play in this league know what I am talking about. This is why I want to stay, because I believe in the project - not just the next two years - but until 2034, which will be the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. I believe, too, that will be the most beautiful [World Cup] ever."

One cannot really put a price on that kind of PR work from the most followed public figure on the planet. However, it now seems as if Ronaldo is no longer willing to play ball - literally.