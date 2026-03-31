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Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t need Ryan Reynolds to achieve Hollywood dream! Stunning Wrexham move for CR7 ruled out despite movie star ambition
Portuguese GOAT Ronaldo yet to set retirement date
Ronaldo is now 41 years of age and beginning to give some thought to what he will do when the day comes for record-shattering boots to be hung up for the final time. A move into management is considered to be unlikely, despite having vast experience to pass on, with club ownership viewed as a more realistic transition.
No date for retirement has been set by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, with many tipping him to play on into his mid-40s and beyond. With a lucrative contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr set to expire in 2027, a new challenge may be sought at that point.
Ambitious plans are being drawn up at Wrexham, as the Red Dragons take aim at the Premier League, and Ronaldo would fit the mould for their documentary series. He would also get the chance at SToK Racecourse to discuss blockbuster actor opportunities with Deadpool star Reynolds.
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Could Ronaldo chase Hollywood dream with Wrexham?
Former Wales international Chester is not convinced that a deal will ever be done, telling Fruity King: “Cristiano Ronaldo is at the height of his fame and given all the success he’s had on the football field, if he wanted to dip his toe into Hollywood I don’t think he’d have to go to Wrexham to achieve that but you never know.
“Wrexham’s not far from Manchester, an area that he does know well, so you could never say never. It would be something that would certainly surprise me and the vast portion of the world if Ronaldo went to Wrexham!”
World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf has previously claimed that Ronaldo could open himself up to such a switch. The ex-Chelsea defender said: “I think Ronaldo is clever enough to sign for Wrexham after his career to play in a beautiful Hollywood movie. Why not?
“If he loves football and wants to play for Wrexham, but at the same time is thinking about being a fantastic actor in Hollywood, I'm fine with that. I love ambition. Ronaldo is a hell of a character so it would be great for Wrexham.”
Wrexham backed to make a play for Wales international Wilson
While a swoop for Ronaldo is considered to be fanciful, several other potential transfer targets are being mooted for Wrexham. If they can take a step up into the Premier League, then the signatures of more proven performers will be sought in the next window.
One of those is current Wales international midfielder Harry Wilson - a Wrexham native who is set to become a free agent when his contract at Fulham expires in the summer.
Chester added: “Could Wrexham bring Harry Wilson there if they make the Premier League? I think that would depend on Harry's sentiment for going to play for Wrexham.
“I think he's only 29 and given the form he's been in this season, I think his talent has always gone without question, and he's always had successful loan spells and now a successful spell at Fulham as a whole.
“But this season in particular, he seems to have really matured in terms of his output of goals and assists and it's vitally important for Wales as well on that front. I think as a footballer to be in that vein of form at an age where you're not probably considered over the hill and on a free contract as well, I imagine there's a lot of options available to Harry.
“I'm sure he'll have his choices, whether that is to stay at Fulham or go and look elsewhere and see what opportunities are available for him. I imagine Wrexham will obviously ask the question if they are to get promoted.”
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Promotion push: Red Dragons take aim at the Premier League
Wrexham are pushing for a play-off spot in the Championship as the 2025-26 campaign comes to a close. Phil Parkinson’s side sit seventh in the table with seven games remaining. If a fourth successive promotion can be achieved, then dreams of bringing in the likes of Wilson and Ronaldo can truly begin to form.