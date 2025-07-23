Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with partner Georgina Rodriguez in hot tub ON BOARD luxury yacht as Al-Nassr superstar enjoys downtime before pre-season

Cristiano Ronaldo is making the most of his off-season, soaking in the Mediterranean breeze aboard a luxurious yacht, accompanied by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. As football takes a temporary back seat, the Al-Nassr superstar is indulging in a serene break far from the stadium spotlight.