Will Cristiano Ronaldo reach 1,000 goals? Roberto Martinez gives his verdict on Portugal superstar’s ambitious target

Rather than portraying the 1,000-goal target as an obsession, Martinez described it as a natural by-product of Ronaldo’s daily standards.

In an interview with Marca, the coach said: "He's at a very good point in his career. And he's achieved it because he lives in the moment. When he talks about his goals, he avoids long-term thinking: reaching 1,000 games, playing a certain number of matches... His secret is being the best he can be today and enjoying each day. So, the number will be a consequence of the day he decides to retire. I don't think it's a goal."

On the pitch, Ronaldo’s contribution remains significant. He scored five goals in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers, underlining his enduring value. Yet his role has not been without controversy. Sections of the fanbase have questioned whether Portugal function more fluidly without him, particularly after a chastening defeat to the Republic of Ireland, during which Ronaldo was sent off for swinging an elbow at Dara O’Shea. The debate intensified when Portugal went on to thrash Armenia 9-1 in their next fixture, a match Ronaldo missed through suspension. The contrast reignited familiar arguments about balance, evolution and whether the national side is being held back by its greatest ever player.

However, Martínez has been unequivocal in his response to those doubts and said: "Attitude. There are three pillars that we constantly analyze: talent, experience, and the attitude he can bring to the Selecao. That maximum demand he places on himself to be present and help is what allows the captain of the national team to always be on the roster. That hunger to be the best is contagious. 25 goals in 30 games playing as a striker shows that what he does on the field contributes a lot to the national team."

