Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2024Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Cristiano Ronaldo sets Portugal ambitious target for Euro 2024 as Roberto Martinez's side prepare for opener against Czech Republic

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalEuropean ChampionshipAl Nassr FC

Cristiano Ronaldo has set Portugal an ambitious target for Euro 2024 after landing in Germany for the tournament.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ronaldo aiming for silverware in Euro 2024
  • Not willing to settle for a top-four finish
  • The Selecao have already reached Germany
Article continues below