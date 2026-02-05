Cristiano Ronaldo's next club: Lionel Messi link-up in MLS, third stint at Man Utd & the seven options for CR7 if he leaves Al-Nassr

Ronaldo has gone on strike at Al-Nassr in protest over a perceived lack of investment from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) in comparison to the other clubs under its ownership umbrella: Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli. The 41-year-old striker allegedly even tried to block Karim Benzema's deadline-day transfer to Al-Hilal from Al-Ittihad, deeming it an unfair move designed to give the former a clear advantage in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title race.

Benzema's switch went ahead despite Ronaldo refusing to play in Al-Nassr's derby clash with Al-Riyadh, and he could yet also boycott their outing against Benzema's former club, Al-Ittihad, on Friday. If there are no changes to the PIF operation in the coming weeks, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will reportedly ask to leave Al-Awwal Park Stadium at the end of the campaign - and who could blame him?!...

Al-Nassr only brought in eight new players in the summer after all, including former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix and Bayern Munich legend Kingsley Coman for a combined €90 million, as well as Inigo Martinez, who made the La Liga Team of the Season after playing an important role in Barcelona's run to the title last term.

Forget the fact that the PIF funded his record-breaking contract extension back in June - Ronaldo has been betrayed, and has every right to start exploring other options. With that in mind, GOAL runs through the seven most obvious next steps for CR7 if he does indeed cut short his time at Al-Nassr, starting with a potential second glorious homecoming...