Cristiano Ronaldo's new strike partner? Al-Nassr open talks over Victor Boniface deal with Jhon Duran also targeted ahead of Anderson Talisca's exit
Al-Nassr have reportedly opened talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface and also have Jhon Duran on their list to replace Anderson Talisca.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Talisca set to leave Al-Nassr this month
- Al-Nassr open talks with Leverkusen's Boniface
- Saudi Pro League side also interested in Duran