Cristiano Ronaldo's mind-blowing new contract revealed with Al-Nassr star set to become millionaire every other day in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed the most lucrative contract in sport history by Al-Nassr. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner signed the new deal with the Saudi Pro League side for a reported signing-on fee of £24.5 million ($33.7m) and will earn wages that will see him rake in over a million pounds every two days.