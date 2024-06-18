Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Cristiano Ronaldo labelled one of Portugal's ‘weakest links' as Czechia legend & former Man Utd star warns 39-year-old he 'can't stop age' ahead of Euro 2024 clash

Cristiano Ronaldo has been labelled one of Portugal's “weakest links” by Karel Poborsky, with Czechia hoping that he starts their Euro 2024 opener.

  • All-time great at 11th major tournament
  • Still scoring goals for fun at club level
  • Questions asked of value to his country
