Red-hot Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix on target yet again to seal Al Nassr win and continue perfect start to Saudi Pro League season

Al-Nassr and Neom played out an exciting first half, albeit goalless, as both teams had numerous chances to break the deadlock. Al-Nassr, of course, dominated proceedings with each of Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Sadio Mane coming close to opening their account in the game but they failed to keep the ball inside the goal.

Ronaldo possibly squandered the easiest chance of the half as he failed to keep his header on target from close range. Mane too missed a simple opportunity after miskicking the ball when inside the box.

The Saudi giants, though, did not take much time in the second half to open their scoring as in-form midfielder and ex-Chelsea star Angelo Gabriel broke the deadlock with a picture-perfect finish. In the 48th minute, Ronaldo took a free-kick from just outside the box, which was blocked by the Neom defenders but from the rebound, Gabriel scored with a brilliant grounded shot.

Just seven minutes later, Neom were dealt another blow as striker Luciano Rodríguez was given his marching orders for a reckless challenge. The Uruguayan attacker was taking his position on the edge of the box to meet a cross from the left side when he intentionally elbowed an Al-Nassr player in the neck. The referee consulted the VAR before brandishing a red card. It was indeed a massive blow for Neom as they had already lost ex-Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette in the first half due to injury.

Ronaldo soon completed his 953rd career goal after finding the back of the net from the penalty spot. In the earlier move, Ronaldo had seen his attempt saved from close range by compatriot Luis Maximiano but Joao Felix chased the second ball. The Portuguese forward tried to regain possession, but he was shoved from behind, which led to the spot-kick.

Ahmed Abdo pulled one back for the hosts in the 84th minute as Mohamed Simakan was caught napping. Abdo received the ball behind Simakan and comfortably placed it into the goal. Neom's celebrations were, however, short-lived as Joao Felix scored the third and final goal of the game to secure crucial three points.