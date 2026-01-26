'Step by step' - Cristiano Ronaldo demands 'full focus' from Al-Nassr as win boosts Saudi Pro League title hopes

While Ronaldo will be eager to see his Al-Nassr team finish on top of the league standings, he will also be hoping to seal top spot in the goalscoring charts in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo currently shares top spot on 16 goals with Julian Quinones of Al Qadsiah, while Al-Ahli's Ivan Toney is just one behind on 15. Quinones has been in red-hot form this season and has thanked his team-mates for helping him rise to the top of the scoring charts. He said: "As I said before, they are just numbers. The support of my teammates has been very important to be able to fight for the [golden boot]. I owe everything to them and to the coaching staff. This is a result of the efforts of my teammates. I thank them for this; I also thank the technical staff for what they have done. But as I said, the most important thing is the team, and the most important thing is to continue in this level.”