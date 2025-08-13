Cristiano Ronaldo's body 'should be given to scientists' when GOAT finally retires as Al-Nassr superstar leaves former Man Utd team-mate in awe after playing into his 40s

Brown, who worked with Ronaldo at Old Trafford, told GOAL when asked about the evergreen Portugal international and his ongoing commitment to playing at the highest level: “His body should be given to scientists when he finally rests! He’s a machine.

“He obviously likes it there [Al-Nassr]. He gets treated well. Believe me, if he didn’t want to carry on, he wouldn’t. He loves the game. He’s enjoying himself. He still does the business, and that’s all you can hope for.

“At any point he could retire and relax, do whatever he wanted, but he still wants to be part of football. He still wants to break records and make records. Rather than looking at that negatively, you have to look at that as so much of a positive. Especially for the younger lads coming through - how much he puts in and is willing to put in.

“He’s willing to put his body through stuff just to carry on playing football. For him, I’m really happy he’s been able to do that.”