‘Cristiano Ronaldo has to go to America’ – CR7 told to reunite with Lionel Messi in MLS by ex-Man Utd team-mate as Portuguese icon sees contract run down in Saudi Pro League at Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that he “has to go to America” and reunite with eternal rival Lionel Messi and go “head-to-head again” in MLS.
- CR7 could become free agent in 2025
- Eternal arrival has 12 months on deal in Florida
- Neither is planning on retiring any time soon