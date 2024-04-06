Cristiano Ronaldo Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Cristiano Ronaldo sends defiant message after being benched for Al-Nassr's last-ditch victory over Damac

Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo put in a defiant message after he was relegated to the bench for Al-Nassr's last-ditch victory against Damac.

  • Aymeric Laporte scored late to fire Al-Nassr to victory
  • Ronaldo started on the bench for the match
  • Was eventually introduced after the hour mark

