Cristiano Ronaldo can't do it alone! Al-Nassr star cancelled out as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nets winning goal for Al-Qadsiyah in another blow to Saudi Pro League title hopes
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffered a massive blow to their title hopes as Al-Qadsiyah rode on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's winner to beat them 2-1.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Al-Nassr went down at home to Al-Qadsiyah
- Roanldo's strike not enough to save their blushes
- Find themselves six points behind Al-Hilal