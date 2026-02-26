Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr handed Saudi Pro League title boost as rival striker suffers injury blow

While Al-Hilal falter, Al-Nassr are thriving, buoyed by the evergreen brilliance of their captain. Following a brief period of internal friction, the Portuguese icon has returned to the fold with a vengeance. Ronaldo scored in his third straight match since returning from a boycott of his team to lead Al-Nassr back into first place, underscoring his importance to the club's pursuit of silverware. His penalty against Al-Najma helped secure a dominant 5-0 victory, keeping them two points clear of Al-Ahli and extending their lead over the struggling Al-Hilal.

The leadership at Al-Nassr appears to have settled any previous grievances with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner regarding the club's investment strategy. Ronaldo had reportedly been frustrated by the lack of financial support during the transfer window compared to their rivals. However, the current momentum on the pitch suggests those issues are in the past. With Al-Nassr sitting on 58 points from 23 games and only one league defeat all season, the path to the championship looks increasingly clear for the yellow and blue side of Riyadh.