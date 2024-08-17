Al Nassr v Al Hilal: Saudi Super Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

Cristiano Ronaldo can't rescue awful Al-Nassr! Goalkeeper Bento makes horror error & Aleksandar Mitrovic nets superb brace as Al-Hilal humiliate CR7 & co to lift Saudi Super Cup

Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FC vs Al HilalAl HilalSuper Cup

Ronaldo opened the scoring for Nassr but his wait for a trophy in Saudi Arabia goes on, as Al-Hilal put their rivals to the sword.

  • Ronaldo opened scoring for Al-Nassr
  • Outshined by Aleksandar Mitrovic
  • Al-Hilal won 4-1 to lift first trophy of season
