Richie Mills

Another trophyless season for Cristiano Ronaldo? 10-man Al Nassr lose early Saudi Pro League title decider to Al Hilal in dramatic fashion

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing another trophyless season at Al Nassr after his team threw away a one-goal lead in their 3-1 loss to title rivals Al Hilal. The Portugal international put his side ahead shortly before half time but a second half to forget may have again ended their hopes of winning the league title. The former Real Madrid man is yet to win any major silverware since moving to the Middle East three years ago and now they are seven points behind Al Hilal after 14 games.

    Al Nassr's woes continue

    Days after suffering a damaging home loss to Al Qadsiah, Nassr took on league leaders Al Hilal in a huge top-of-the-table clash. The visitors looked more likely to score in the first half, with Ronaldo's side fashioning six shots on goal to the hosts' one. After fashioning some decent chances from Kingsley Coman and Ronaldo, the 40-year-old bagged his 16th goal in all competitions with a clinical finish into the top corner after a neat assist from his French teammate in the 42nd minute. 

    But all their good work in the first half was undone in a matter of minutes early in the second half. Firstly, Mohamed Simakan clumsily brought down Malcom in the box, and Salem Al Dawsari converted the subsequent spotkick in the 57th minute. Seconds later, Al Hilal's Ruben Neves was clutching his face, while writhing on the ground, after a coming together with goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi.

    After initially being given a yellow card, Al Aqidi's booking was upgraded to red for violent conduct following a VAR review, and for the final half hour, Al Nassr were down to 10 men. And their despair was complete when Mohamed Kanno fired in from close range with nine minutes remaining. To really rub salt into their gaping wound, Neves tucked home a penalty in the 92nd minute after Ali Al Hassan brought down Al Dawsari in the area. Al Nassr have now lost three games on the spin, with their last victory coming back on 27 December. 

  • The MVP

    While Al-Dawsari and Kanno got the goals for Hilal to complete the turnaround, Ruben Neves played a huge role in this victory. He got an assist for his team's second and, essentially, got Alaqidi sent off to rubber-stamp Al Nassr's collapse. For good measure, he scored from the spot himself at the death.

    The big loser

    Although Simakan and Al Hassan conceded penalties for Al Nassr, keeper Nawaf Al Aqidi was dismissed for a moment of madness. His reckless actions, on top of his questionable displays, may mean the league title is already out of reach for Ronaldo's side. 

    Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐

