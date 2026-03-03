Watch out, Cristiano! Portugal captain Ronaldo sent ominous seven-word warning by Colombia icon ahead of 2026 World Cup meeting

The fixture, set for June 27 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, serves as a high-stakes reunion for former Real Madrid team-mates: James Rodriguez and Ronaldo. While the duo once combined to devastating effect at the Santiago Bernabeu, they will now stand on opposite sides of the pitch in what is being billed as one of the most anticipated games of the opening round.

The demand for this specific fixture has seen ticket prices skyrocket into the tens of thousands of dollars on resale markets. Fans are desperate to witness what could be the final World Cup chapters for several modern icons, adding a layer of Hollywood-style prestige to a blockbuster match.