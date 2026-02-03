‘Created more hatred' - Russia’s ban from football should 'definitely' be lifted, says FIFA president Gianni Infantino

Infantino has firmly stated his desire to see Russia readmitted to the global footballing fold, despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine which led to their suspension in February 2022. Speaking to Sky News, the FIFA chief argued that the continued isolation of the Russian Football Union was counter-productive to the sport’s mission of unity.

When asked directly if he would look to lift the ban, Infantino was unequivocal. "We have to. Definitely," he replied. His reasoning centres on the belief that the sanctions have failed to influence the geopolitical landscape. "Because this ban has not achieved anything, it has just created more frustration and hatred," he explained.

Infantino went further, suggesting a radical overhaul of FIFA’s governance to prevent similar suspensions in the future. He proposed that the governing body should "enshrine in our statutes" a rule stating that no country should ever be banned from playing football "because of the acts of their political leaders."

He argued that maintaining sporting ties is essential, stating that "having girls and boys from Russia being able to play football games in other parts of Europe would help" and that "somebody needs to keep the ties open."