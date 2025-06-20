'He liked my cowboy hat!' - John Textor buries the hatchet with Nasser Al-Khelaifi as Botafogo & Lyon owner denies he 'beat' PSG president with shock Club World Cup win
John Textor claims to have settled the differences with Paris Saint-Germain counterpart Nasser Al-Khelaifi after Botafogo's Club World Cup win.
- Textor dismisses any bad blood
- Jokes about "cowboy" tag pinned on him by PSG owner
- Claims match result doesn't reflect reality