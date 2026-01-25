Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Could Mason Greenwood return to Man Utd? ‘Discussions’ transfer claim as Red Devils hold buy-back option on Marseille forward
Greenwood in the goals at Marseille
Greenwood scored 21 Ligue 1 goals in his first season at Marseille to finish top of the standings alongside Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele. The 24-year-old has continued in the same vein in the current campaign. He has 12 goals from 18 outings in the French top flight and tops Ligue 1's goalscoring charts ahead of Strasbourg's Joaquin Panichelli. Greenwood also bagged a hat-trick earlier this month in Marseille's 9-0 win over Bayern in the Coupe de France round of 16 and has been tipped to be a future Ballon d'Or winner by De Zerbi. He said: "I see him every day, he has a huge potential. I don't see any other players in Europe at the same level. He has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or. It will be up to him to decide whether he wants to do everything he can to fight for it or not. At the level of the qualities that nature has given him, that his parents have given him, I think he is worthy of the Ballon d'Or. I would like him to be more consistent. I know he needs to press with more intensity, he needs to manage the ball better when the team is in trouble, not lose the ball easily but keep it to allow the team to move up because he has the ability to do it."
Could Greenwood return to Man Utd?
Greenwood came through Manchester United's academy and into the first team but was suspended in January 2022 after being arrested on charges suspicion of attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour. The charges were subsequently discontinued after key witnesses withdrew their involvement and new material came to light but Greenwood went on to leave Old Trafford in July 2024. According to Football Insider, Manchester United have spoken about activating the buy-back clause in Greenwood's contract which would allow the Red Devils to bring the forward back for less than his market value. There's no word yet on whether Manchester United have a made a decision on Greenwood, but the club are not expected to strengthen in the January window and would rather wait until the summer to conduct any transfers. The departure of Ruben Amorim, and arrival of Michael Carrick as caretaker boss, has affected the club's transfer plans as well as the return from AFCON of Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui.
Marseille offer Greenwood update
Marseille president Pablo Longoria has revealed that the club can increase their ownership of Greenwood's economic rights if they qualify for the Champions League again. Manchester United also hold a sell-on percentage which will be reduced to 35% should Marseille secure their place in Europe's premier club competition again Longoria told a news conference at the end of 2025: “Regarding the contractual situation, OM holds 60% of the player’s economic rights and 100% of his sporting rights, with the possibility of increasing this to 65%. In that case, we can add 5% for qualification to the Champions League. Longoria also showered the forwad with praise: "We are very pleased with Mason’s progress. We know his talent, but the work that Roberto De Zerbi is doing with him is extraordinary.“ Marseille currently sit in third place in the Ligue 1 table, five points behind Lens in second.
What comes next for Greenwood?
Greenwood has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League as well Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid during his time at Marseille and speculation over his future is likely to continue if he maintains his prolific form for De Zerbi's side. The attacker is currently contracted to Marseille until 2029.
