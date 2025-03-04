Conor Gallagher: 'Chelsea since birth' but loving life at Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone after being deemed surplus to requirements by Enzo Maresca

Chelsea's decision to sell Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid in order to buy Joao Felix never made any sporting sense. It was very clearly a book-balancing transfer, a move made purely for financial reasons.
Blues boss Enzo Maresca attempted to argue that Gallagher was unsuited to his style of play and, in a way, he was right - just not in the way the Italian intended. The academy product's heart and tenacity would have been completely out of place in a Chelsea side that very clearly lacks fight and pride in the shirt when the going gets tough.
Unsurprisingly, though, Gallagher's attributes are greatly appreciated at Atletico.