GOAL takes a look at North America's premier competition, which begins this week, previewing what to expect, favorites and more

The 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup kicks off Tuesday as Haitian underdogs Real Hope host Liga MX giants Cruz Azul in Leg 1 of their first-round clash -- marking the start of five months of high-stakes action in North America’s top club competition.

Last year, Columbus Crew shocked the region, toppling Tigres and Monterrey on the road before an ill-timed bout of food poisoning derailed their final against Pachuca. They fell short of becoming just the second MLS team to lift the trophy, following Seattle Sounders' historic 2022 triumph.

Now, with talent at an all-time high and the Liga MX-MLS rivalry fiercer than ever -- fueled by the rise of the Leagues Cup -- the battle for continental supremacy is wide open. Will MLS' rapid growth and star power, including Messi, tip the scales? Or will Liga MX’s dominance endure?

One thing is certain: this tournament always delivers the unexpected. With the reigning champions absent, the 2025 edition is anyone’s to claim. GOAL takes a look at what to expect in the coming months, including first-round matches, expectations for the top clubs competing, who the favorites are, and more.