Cole Palmer sends impatient update on injury recovery as truth emerges over Chelsea talisman's return date

After scoring 18 goals across all competitions and helping the Blues win the Conference League and the Club World Cup trophies, Palmer looked destined to build on his talismanic status at Stamford Bridge. But instead of carrying that momentum into this term, the forward has largely found himself confined to the treatment room. His groin injury has limited him to just three Premier League appearances and a solitary Champions League outing.

It was initially thought that Palmer would regain full fitness by the first week of November and return to action for the Blues, but manager Enzo Maresca later revealed that the situation is far worse than he first thought and that the his initial optimism was misguided. Maresca told reporters: "I was wrong [about Palmer]. Unfortunately, he needs to be out for six more weeks. We try to protect Cole as much as we can. The most important thing is when he comes back, he is fully fit. The medical staff are not magicians. We hope six weeks are enough. We need to see it step by step. For sure, he's going to be OK."