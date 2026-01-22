Cole Palmer sensationally tipped to hand in Chelsea transfer request as Blues legend urges old club to build ‘system and stability’ for England star

The potential for a move is further complicated by the speculation involving Pep Guardiola and former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca. Maresca, who was sacked by the Blues on New Year’s Day, has been heavily linked with the Manchester City job should Guardiola decide to leave at the end of the season.

It has emerged that Maresca had informed Chelsea on three separate occasions that he had held talks with City prior to his dismissal. If the Italian were to take the reins at the Etihad, it could pave the way for Palmer to follow him. The forward enjoyed a prominent role under Maresca, often being deployed in various positions across the attack. A reunion with a manager who trusts him, combined with a return to his home city, could prove an irresistible proposition for a player currently disillusioned with life in London.

