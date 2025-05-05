Club World Cup Scouting Report: Can Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca be the Cinderella story of the 2025 competition?

One of Africa's best teams in recent years, Wydad will look to carry that form to the U.S. for the Club World Cup

There are minimal expectations for Wydad Casablanca at the Club World Cup this summer - by most accounts, they're a team that will just be happy to be there. However, there's always a competitive edge to these tournaments, where a minnow looks to make a statement against the whales - and one of them often does. Could that be the Moroccan side this summer?

The pride of a nation which has broken out in recent major tournaments, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Wydad will look to take Moroccan football to new heights with a statement performance.

"They gave us an example that you can win against big countries, and we can do the same," said Dutch winger Mohamed Rayhi, who plays for Wydad AC. "If we win or get a good draw, then we will put Wydad in a very good position, and we can show the world that Morocco is a very, very good footballing country."

Club president Ait Menna believes Wydad’s supporters will separate them from the field, too.

"They’re going to discover one of the best crowds in the world – and many of the titles Wydad have won have been thanks to their fans," Ait Menna said. "Wydad have always been a pioneer, and it is a continuation of that history to see Wydad become the country’s first representatives in this competition. It's a tremendous honor for us, and it's still a big challenge to represent the country, especially after the national team's achievements."

With African and Moroccan football watching, can Wydad put on a show?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Wydad Casablanca, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the Moroccan side at the tournament.