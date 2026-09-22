Club vs country: Does Morgan Gibbs-White need to leave Nottingham Forest to become an England regular? Reds legend Des Walker answers familiar transfer question

Asked if Gibbs-White can stake serious claims to international recognition at the City Ground, or if his head may be turned in upcoming windows, Reds icon Walker - who was speaking in association with Power Up Gaming - told GOAL: “[Elliot] Anderson became an England regular while he was a Forest player, so I don’t think the club you play for is necessarily the issue. With the current England manager, I don’t think he’s too bothered about which club you represent. If he likes you and thinks you’re a good player, he’ll pick you.

“The difficulty for Gibbs-White is that there are some very good players in his position. He’s come into the squad because Cole Palmer dropped out, so that puts him behind Palmer. Then you’ve got Foden and Morgan Rogers making their cases for that position too. There’s a lot of competition, but that’s how it should be when you play for England.

“I thought Gibbs-White finished last season fantastically, although over the whole season he perhaps wasn’t as consistent as some of the others. That’s what he has to address this season - consistency.

“But now he’s got his chance. You only need one game where you get on that pitch and boss it, and suddenly you’re right in the fold. Cole Palmer dropping out has given him that little bit of luck, so he has to take advantage of it.

“I don’t think playing for Forest hinders him. Look at James Maddison going from Leicester to Tottenham - that move didn’t keep him in the England team. It isn’t necessarily a move that gets you into the England squad. It’s playing well. That’s what Gibbs-White has to focus on. And if he plays well, that’s probably when the move comes anyway.”