'Circus' - Christian Pulisic warned not to give up AC Milan penalty duties again as Paulo Fonseca rages at USMNT star after Theo Hernandez & Tammy Abraham's costly misses vs Fiorentina
Christian Pulisic has been warned never to give up AC Milan penalty-taking duties again, with boss Paulo Fonseca left raging at the USMNT star.
- American on target again in Serie A
- Team-mates stepped up from 12 yards
- Rossoneri slipped to narrow defeat