GFX Zlatan Ibrahimovic Christian Pulisic 2024Getty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

Christian Pulisic told to accept 'Captain America' nickname as Zlatan Ibrahimovic issues 'quiet' USMNT star with 'pressure' warning

AC Milan and United States star Christian Pulisic has been told to embrace his nickname by legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • USMNT skipper given comic book hero nickname
  • AC Milan star reluctant to embrace the label
  • Ibrahimovic warned ex-Chelsea man about pressure
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱