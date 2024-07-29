Christian Eriksen opens up on Man Utd future amid talk of transfer interest from former club Ajax

GettyChris BurtonChristian Eriksen opens up on Man Utd future amid talk of transfer interest from former club AjaxManchester UnitedChristian EriksenPremier LeagueTransfersAjaxEredivisieChristian Eriksen has opened up on his Manchester United future amid talk of transfer interest being shown from former club Ajax.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDanish midfielder joined Red Devils in 2022Into the final year of his contractBelieves in himself despite limited game timeArticle continues below