Chris Richards honoured by PFA as Crystal Palace & USMNT star lauded for amazing community work

Crystal Palace and USMNT star Chris Richards has been honoured with a Community Champion award at the PFA's end-of-season ceremony.

  • PFA awards honoured community champions
  • Richards' work in local area recognised
  • USMNT international enjoying life in London
