'I smile every time' - Lionesses star Chloe Kelly opens up on feeling of walking past 'biggest moment in English football' tribute to Euro 2022-winning goal
England's Euro 2022 hero Chloe Kelly has opened up on how she feels when walking past a tribute to the 'biggest moment in English football'.
- Kelly recalled scoring Euro 2022-winning goal
- Remembers moment with a 'smile' on her face
- England face Belgium in Nations League this month