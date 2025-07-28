'Thank you to whoever wrote me off' - Chloe Kelly sends pointed message to her doubters as Arsenal star becomes Lionesses hero AGAIN in Euro 2025 penalty shootout triumph over Spain
Arsenal star Chloe Kelly sent out a pointed message to her critics after starring in England's Women's Euro 2025 triumph over world champions Spain. After netting the last-gasp winner in the semi-final against Italy, the English forward scored the crucial penalty in the final as the Lionesses successfully defended their European title.
- Kelly sent message to critics
- Scored the winning penalty in the final
- Signed a permanent Arsenal contract earlier in the summer