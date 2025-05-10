Arsenal Man Utd GFXGetty/ GOAL
Ritabrata Banerjee

Chloe Kelly comes up clutch! Lioness helps Arsenal secure simpler Champions League pathway at Man Utd's expense in straight shootout for WSL's second place - with Ella Toone's efforts in vain

Arsenal WomenManchester United WomenArsenal Women vs Manchester United WomenWSL

Chloe Kelly helped Arsenal beat Manchester United 4-3 to secure a second-placed finish on the final day of the the 2024-25 WSL campaign.

  • Kelly starred with a goal and an assist
  • Arsenal beat Man Utd 4-3
  • Secured a second-placed finish in WSL
