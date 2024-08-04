Chloe Kelly wedding dogsInstagram
Chris Burton

Chloe Kelly shares adorable photos of her dogs Otis and Rolo suited up for Lionesses star's wedding to Scott Moore

Chloe KellyEnglandShowbizManchester City WomenWSL

England and Manchester City star Chloe Kelly has shared adorable photos of her dogs Otis and Rolo “suited up” for her wedding to Scott Moore.

  • Man City star ties the knot in lavish ceremony
  • Canine companions attend alongside team-mates
  • Happy couple enjoying honeymoon in Venice
