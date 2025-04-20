'Trust, minutes - he’s had them' - Chivas' Gerardo Espinoza responds to Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez's criticism following team's elimination from Play-In

The forward stayed on the bench during the 1-1 draw against Atlas in the Clásico Tapatío

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below El Rebaño sits in 11th place in the Clausura 2025 with 21 points

Gerardo Espinoza won just one out of seven matches with Chivas in Liga MX

Chicharito scored only one goal throughout the tournament Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱