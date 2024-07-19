Chido Martin-Obi: Arsenal's very own Erling Haaland who scored 10 against Liverpool and is attracting Bayern Munich interest

The Gunners wonderkid has already earned a fearsome reputation and now has a big decision to make on his future

April 27 was a significant day in the 2023-24 Premier League season. West Ham drew with Liverpool - essentially ending the Reds' slim title hopes, Burnley held Manchester United to a draw at Old Trafford while Sheffield United finally had their relegation confirmed after being smashed by Newcastle.

Before all of that, though, social media was set ablaze by the scoring antics of one Chido Martin-Obi. The Arsenal Under-18s star was simply sublime against Norwich City, helping himself to no less than seven goals en route to a 9-0 victory.

It was a key milestone in Martin-Obi's fledgling career, with the centre-forward now being quietly spoken about as one of the most exciting products to come out of the Gunners' prolific Hale End academy in recent years.

He's already garnered over 200,000 followers on Instagram, has signed a boot deal with adidas and is even attracting transfer interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Arsenal, though, are understandably desperate to keep a hold of the player, who has enjoyed a rapid ascent to the summit of youth football.