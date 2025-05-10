Chelsea women's player ratings vs Liverpool: Sonia Bompastor & the Blues are invincible! Aggie Beever-Jones torments Reds yet again as record-breaking WSL winners go entire season unbeaten

The Lionesses star scored a late winner to secure two more pieces of history for the English champions in a memorable final day at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea made history on Saturday by becoming the first team in the Women's Super League's 22-game era to go an entire season unbeaten. The Blues had already clinched the title at the earliest rate the competition has ever seen, when they beat Manchester United at the end of April, and they added another huge record to this season when a 1-0 win over Liverpool slapped an 'invincibles' tag on a remarkable first year under Sonia Bompastor.

It was already set to be a day of celebration at Stamford Bridge, as full-time would see Chelsea get their hands on the WSL trophy for the first time since sealing its return to this part of London a few weeks ago. That atmosphere was intensified by the extra bits of history on the line, with the unbeaten season within touching distance and the record for the most points in a campaign to be achieved with victory.

For most of the afternoon, though, Liverpool played the role of party poopers. It was the Reds who had the first big chance of the game, when Marie Hobinger pounced on a slight mix-up between Keira Walsh and Millie Bright and almost lobbed Hannah Hampton, and they stood firm at the other end, too, limiting Chelsea to just a few half-opportunities.

That was until the dying moments, when Aggie Beever-Jones was released in behind for the last big chance of the afternoon and it was one she took emphatically, neatly slotting the ball into the bottom corner to deliver a goal that the expectant crowd had been waiting patiently for and a moment which kicked off celebrations sure to carry on long into the night.

