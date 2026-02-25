Chelsea and West Ham discover FA punishments following ugly melee sparked by Adama Traore clashing with Marc Cucurella and Joao Pedro

Following a thorough review of the match footage and the referee's report, the FA confirmed that both clubs failed to ensure their players behaved in an orderly fashion. A spokesperson for the FA detailed the specific charges and the resulting fines in a statement released on Wednesday.

The official statement from the FA read: "Chelsea and West Ham United have been fined £325,000 and £300,000 respectively for a mass confrontation involving their players at their Premier League match on Saturday 31 January 2026. Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players didn't behave in an improper and provocative way around the 90th minute. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these fines following a hearing." This decision marks a stern warning to both London outfits regarding their future conduct on the pitch.