Chelsea turn transfer attention to another young Ligue 1 defender after losing out to Liverpool for Rennes' Jeremy Jacquet

Chelsea’s pursuit of a top-tier young French centre-back has taken a dramatic twist in the final hours of the transfer window. After spending much of January tracking Rennes defender Jacquet, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy has been forced to pivot rapidly after their Premier League rivals stole a march on the deal. With Jacquet reportedly undergoing his medical at Liverpool on Monday, Chelsea have wasted no time in identifying his alternative.

According to French outlet L'Equipe, the Blues have intensified their interest in Nantes prospect Tati. The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the most coveted young defenders in Europe, and Chelsea have signaled their intent with a massive financial package. The report claims that BlueCo officials have submitted a verbal offer in the region of €30m, which also includes a potential sell-on percentage for the French club.

The sheer size of the bid for a player so early in his professional career highlights just how aggressive the market for young central defenders has become. With sporting directors across Europe scrambling to secure the next generation of defensive talent, Chelsea are determined not to end the window empty-handed in this department, even if it means paying a premium price on deadline day.