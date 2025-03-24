This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'More drama' - Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly speaks out on talk of dramatic potential Blues sale and reveals potential rift with Behdad Eghbali and Clearlake Capital over stadium plans Chelsea Premier League Todd Boehly has opened up on whether he is planning to sell his stake in Chelsea amid rumours of a rift with Behdad Eghbali and Clearlake Capital. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Boehly opened up on parting ways with Chelsea

Revealed plans for building a new stadium

Chelsea next face Spurs on April 3 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League CHE TOT Match preview