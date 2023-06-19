Chelsea most expensive signings: How Blues splashed over £1 billion on 15 incoming transfers

Chelsea remain unafraid of splashing the cash, despite making some expensive errors

Chelsea's considerable success in the last 20 years or so can be partly attributed to the significant amount of money they have spent in the transfer market. Indeed, the Blues have never had any issue splashing the cash on talented players, especially after Roman Abramovich took control of the club in 2003.

While there have been some notable flops, many new signings played a pivotal role in an unprecedented era of success for the club featuring Premier League triumphs, two Champions League wins and five FA Cup successes.

Abramovich may now be gone but Chelsea's new owners, a consortium fronted by Todd Boehly, have already demonstrated their willingness to continue spending big, as underlined by the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk, who was brought in from Shakhtar Donetsk to fortify their attack in a deal worth around £89 million ($109m). Mudryk's is no longer even the most expensive transfer in the Boehly era, though, as they smashed their transfer record on deadline to make Enzo Fernandez their most expensive signing of all time at £106.8m.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the 15 most expensive signings in the Blues' history…

Chelsea top 15 most expensive transfers