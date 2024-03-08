Chelsea's rivals are circling! Why Premier League clubs are ready to test Blues' transfer resolve before June 30 as they eye up several of Mauricio Pochettino's squad
Chelsea find itself under increasing scrutiny from Premier League rivals who are reportedly aiming to exploit the club's financial vulnerabilities.
- Chelsea might be struggling to comply with PSR regulations
- Might be forced to sell players to balance their books
- P/L statement put up a grim picture