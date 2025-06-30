Chelsea to rival Tottenham for Mohammed Kudus?! Blues not ruling out swoop for West Ham star despite agreeing deals to sign Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro after Spurs tabled £50m bid earlier this month Chelsea M. Kudus Transfers West Ham Tottenham Premier League

Chelsea are set to compete with their Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur to secure a transfer for West Ham star Mohammed Kudus. The Blues have already signed Liam Delap from Ipswich Town and are now closing in on signing Joao Pedro from Brighton and Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund. Earlier this month, the Hammers had received a £50 million ($68m) bid from Spurs.